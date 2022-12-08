A four-year-old girl fighting for her life after being diagnosed with Strep A remains in intensive care but is now breathing for herself. Camila Rose Burns is being treated at a children’s hospital in Liverpool.

Camila was taken off a ventilator earlier this week having been on it since November 28. Though she remains in the ICU and is being heavily medicated as her organs try to recover.

Advertisement

The news comes during a small outbreak of Strep A that has swept across the United Kingdom recently. Nine children have died from the illness so far.

Parents of the four-year-old, Dean and Katie, have pleaded to people across the country to “please keep praying” for their daughter. As well as battling Strep A, Camila is also suffering with sepsis.

Most Popular

They said: “As you can imagine, being off the ventilator is a massive improvement, but she is still extremely poorly. We have still not made it to the “safety” of being out of intensive care. We are praying for her to continue to get better and for her body to recover so she can get back to playing at home with her family.”

Camila’s dad Dean told a national source that he has been “living in an absolute nightmare” and that doctors have described his daughter as “the poorliest girl in the whole of England.” He elaborated that her illness started mild at first but gradually grew more serious over time.

Advertisement

Strep A - or Group A Streptococcus - is the name given to the type of bacteria that is often found in the throat or on skin. Symptoms include a sore throat or a skin infection while some carriers of the illness can be asymptomatic.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA), figures reveal that Strep A is still considered uncommon. Despite this, cases are currently four-times higher than normal among children between the ages of one and four.

Advertisement