The British government has issued a travel alert as it begins to evacuate British nationals from Sudan from today (April 25). It has said Brits will be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’ to get them back onto British soil safely.

Sudan is currently at the centre of an escalating conflict between two warring factions and more than 400 people are said to have been killed since the violence erupted earlier this month. However, as there is currently a 72-hour ceasefire in place, the government is carrying out an evacuation operation to get Brits back to the UK.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed evacuation flights would start from April 25, and now the Foreign Office has issued guidelines on the process to get evaluated and who will be prioritised first.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office put out a tweet this afternoon (April 25) detailing the evacuation plans. It reads: “The British government will help British nationals leave Sudan from 25 April.

“Flights leave from Wadi Saeedna airfield (GPS: 15° 48 10 N, 32° 29 32 E; WhatThreeWords: refusals.atom.herds). Please travel to this location as soon as possible to be processed for the flight.

“We can only evacuate British passport holders and immediate family members (spouse/partner and children under 18 years old with existing UK entry clearance. Seats will be allocated on a vulnerability basis, starting with family groups with children, the elderly or people with documented medical conditions.”

The government website also states the Foreign Office advises against all travel to Sudan and if you’re travelling within the country you should do so at your own risk.

The website states: “We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes. There is now fighting in various locations across Sudan. Khartoum International Airport is currently closed.”

Smoke billows over Sudan's capital Khartoum. Credit: Getty

