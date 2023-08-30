Nintendo announce Super Mario Bros. Wonder direct - how to watch and what to expect

Nintendo have announced that they will give fans a teaser for their upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo will host a direct event ahead of the release of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game coming to the Switch in October. Fans will give a look at the next game in Nintendo’s iconic series, with many left wondering if this will be the last game voiced by Charles Martinet.

Earlier in the month the Japanese gaming company announced that Martinet will be standing down from voicing Mario and other iconic characters after nearly 30 years in the role. Nintendo revealed that Martinet will be “moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador” but are yet to reveal what his new role will entail.

The statement by the company suggests that the iconic voice actor has already recorded his final Mario recordings. Many will be keen to watch tomorrow’s direct to discover if this will be the end of an era for Martinet, with the voice actor playing the iconic Italian plumber for generations of fans.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Nintedo’s latest 2D side-scrolling game, which is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on October 20. The game will feature fan favourites including Mario, Luigi and Toad, as well as Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi.

The game was first announced during a Nintendo Direct in June and players were given a glimpse into the latest Mario power-up, which will allow him to transform into Elephant Mario. The game will allow four player co-op locally, with Nintendo revealing that online play will come at a later date.

Nintendo have not revealed what fans can expect from the game’s direct but many will be eager to know more.

How to watch Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder direct

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will be broadcast live on Thursday, August 31 at 3pm (UK time). The direct will be available to watch on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, which will premiere live before being able to watch afterwards.