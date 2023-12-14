Tesco has issued the recall notice just ahead of Christmas as it could contain an insect.

Supermarket chain Tesco has recalled a Christmas food item due to possible contamination of moths.

The food product is their Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing 130g, with the expiry date of September 2024.

A customer recall notice has been issued for the sage-based side dish, due to a possible presence of moths.

Tesco said in the official notice: “We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption.”

“Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

At this point in time there is no explanation for how how the moths could possibly have entered the stuffing.