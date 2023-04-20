The lineup for the 2023 BBC Proms has been announced, following the dates which were announced some time ago. The world’s largest classical music festival will run from Friday July 14 to Saturday, September 9, 2023.

BBC Proms 2023 will comprise of 84 Proms. 72 of these are to be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall six at venues across the UK, and the first weekend-long festival of Proms at Sage Gateshead.

The 2023 Proms has a wide variety of programming, for everyone to enjoy. From Berlioz to Bollywood, large scale symphonic and choral work as well as intimate chamber concerts and exciting Proms debuts.

The classical music festival is also branching out this year, with the first ever weekend-long Proms festival to be held in the North-East at Sage Gateshead. The move comes as a collaboration between Royal Northern Sinfonia and conductor Robert Ames.

As well as the Proms in the North East, the Proms will take place across all four nations of the UK; at the Guildhall in Derry/Londonderry, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Dewsbury Town Hall, Hall for Cornwall in Truro, Perth Concert Hall and the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.

For the first time ever, the majority of concerts will be available on BBC Sounds for a year. 24 programmes will be broadcast across BBC television and BBC iPlayer, including the First Night and Last Night of the Proms.

Who are major soloists taking part in BBC Proms 2023?

Pekka Kuusisto (July 16)

Benjamin Grosvenor (July 16 & August 6)

Sir Stephen Hough (July 18)

Self Esteem (July 21)

Palak Muchhal (July 28)

Daniil Trifonov (July 30)

Isata Kanneh-Mason (August 1)

Felix Klieser (August 2 & 3)

Yuja Wang (August 4)

Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (August 5)

Dame Sarah Connolly (August 9)

Sir András Schiff (August 12 & 13)

Allan Clayton (August 23)

Christian Tetzlaff (August 24)

Jean-Yves Thibaudet (August 26)

Augustin Hadelich (August 30)

Alice Coote (September 3)

Rufus Wainwright (September 5)

Lise Davidsen (September 9)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (September 9)

World renowned conductors include:

Dalia Stasevska (July 14)

Elim Chan (July 25)

Sir Mark Elder (July 26)

Ryan Bancroft (July 31 & August 1)

Sir Andrew Davis (August 10)

Edward Gardner (August 11)

Sakari Oramo (August 14, 19 & 24)

Jules Buckley (August 21 & 29)

Sir Simon Rattle (August 22 & 27)

Sir John Eliot Gardiner (September 3)

Semyon Bychkov (September 4)

Marin Alsop (September 9)