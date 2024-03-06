The Budget 2024 live: will Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance or income tax? Latest updates and analysis
Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his most important Budget as Chancellor, with the Tories facing electoral wipe out.
Some polls have Rishi Sunak's party more than 20 points behind Labour, and Hunt is desperate to give the government a Budget boost ahead of the general election later this year. Both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have expressed their desire to cut taxes, however they are constrained by the UK's struggling economy and high borrowing costs. Hunt will deliver the Budget at around 12.30pm after Sunak has faced Prime Minister's Questions.
Follow our live blog below for the latest news, updates and analysis from the 2024 Spring Budget.
NationalWorld's Budget 2024 liveblog
Key Events
Will Hunt announce a vaping levy?
The Chancellor is expected to announce a tax on vaping products in the Budget today. This would charged to manufacturers and importers of the liquid in vapes, which are currently only subject to VAT. Similar to tobacco products, the measures would essentially make vapes more expensive to buy.
Unsurprisingly vaping companies are against this, claiming it could stop people from quitting smoking. Dan Marchant, founding member of the UK Vaping Industry Association, said: "The government needs to be extremely careful that they do not shoot their own Smokefree 2030 plans in the foot, and any taxation needs to be considered very carefully.
"Outside of the harm reduction benefits, the next biggest motivational factor for smokers switching to vaping is the very significant financial savings. The Treasury needs to be extremely cautious not to take this away and actually discourage smokers from switching, making the goal of a smoke-free generation unattainable.
"Ireland was going to place a tax on vaping products, but the idea was dropped in December over ‘concerns it would discourage smokers from quitting." Remember Rishi Sunak wants to ban cigarettes from the younger general permanently.
Hunt leaves Downing Street
Jeremy Hunt has just left Downing Street and is on his way to Parliament. He was pictured outside No10 with the famous red box.
Hunt makes pre-Budget comments
Jeremy Hunt has been speaking ahead of the Budget. He said: “Because of the progress we’ve made because we are delivering on the Prime Minister’s economic priorities we can now help families with permanent cuts in taxation."
I presume he is referring to inflation halving, because the PM's other two priorities were to grow the economy and cut national debt both of which are not happening.
He said: “We do this not just to give help where it is needed in challenging times. But because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity and more prosperity.”
Just a reminder that under this government, with certain mitigating factors like Covid and the Ukraine war energy crisis, the tax burden is at its highest level since the Second World War.
He added that growth “cannot come from unlimited migration”, but “can only come by building a high-wage, high-skill economy”. Hunt repeated the Tory attack line that Labour would take the country backwards, saying: “Instead of going back to square one, our plans mean more investment, more jobs, more productive public services and lower taxes, sticking to our plan in a Budget for long-term growth.”
Budget predictions: copying Labour
Speaking of Labour, Jeremy Hunt is expected to copy several opposition policies as he tries to raise money to fund tax cuts. In particular, Treasury officials are eying up reforms to the non-dom status, which allows wealthy individuals with earnings overseas to pay less tax.
This is something Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy previously benefited from and the Chancellor previously said that abolishing the exemption would be “wrong” and drive high-earners out of the country. However, with money tight, this is being reassessed.
There is also a political motive for doing this. Scrapping non-dom status has been promised by Labour, and is one of the party’s only major money earners. Money from this has been committed to measures including NHS improvements, so adopting the policy could lay a trap for Sir Keir Starmer, who would have to find an alternative way to pay for these pledges.
The government is also reportedly looking at extending the windfall tax on excess oil and gas profits, another policy which Labour has pushed.
Labour says Tory budgets are story of broken promises
Labour has just sent out a release claiming that in every fiscal event (budget or autumn statement) over the last decade the government has promised higher wages, higher skills and higher growth.
It says: "Despite the promises by successive Tory Chancellors, Britain is worse off – with higher taxes, lower wages and stagnant economic growth." The government would probably argue that wages are higher literally, in part due to inflation, however the tax burden is at its highest level since the Second World War and we're in a recession. Officials would certainly point to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine energy crisis, however there is no doubt our economy is underperforming.
Labour points to the last fiscal event, when Hunt said: "Today’s Autumn Statement for growth.” However, since then the economy has gone into a recession. Whether the Labour Party can turn around our spluttering economy if they win the next general election is another question.
Budget predictions: National Insurance
If Hunt is unable to make a dent in income tax, he will almost certainly take a look at cutting National Insurance contributions. In the autumn, the Chancellor slashed this by two percentage points - from 12% to 10% - and it’s thought he wants to go further.
Cutting National Insurance is cheaper than income tax and is thought to be less inflationary as only people in work pay it. It also has a bigger impact on workers on lower salaries. The Chancellor will have to bring in some form of tax cut in this Budget, and I think it will be National Insurance.
Budget predictions: income tax
One of the big questions for the Budget today is will Jeremy Hunt cut income tax?
Just over a month ago, it appeared almost nailed on that Sunak and Hunt would cut this. The Prime Minister had said at the start of the year that his “priority” is to “keep cutting people’s taxes”, and Tory backbenchers are convinced that their best chance of a recovery in the polls is by cutting income tax.
However, since then, the Treasury’s fiscal headroom has reduced after the latest forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK has entered a recession and inflation has remained sticky at 4%. The Chancellor will be very concerned about making any tax cuts that could risk fuelling inflation - after all he got his job after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget.
Hunt told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that any tax cuts will have to be “sustainable” and “affordable”. Now often at the Budget, Chancellors want to keep a rabbit in the hat, to pull out on the biggest stage to get maximum attention. There are murmurs in Westminster that this could happen, however this time I think an income tax cut is out of reach of Hunt. If conditions do improve, it's more likely we would announce a cut in a pre-election Autumn Statement or include it as part of the Tories' manifesto.
Can Hunt afford to cut tax?
Jeremy Hunt will hope that the Budget can arrest his party’s slide in the polls, which saw the Conservatives slump to their worst ratings with pollster Ipsos in 46 years. The Chancellor got little credit for cutting national insurance contributions in the autumn, and he is under pressure from his backbenches to cut tax again.
Both the Chancellor and the Prime Minister were heavily hinting at further tax cuts earlier in the year, however the noises out of the Treasury have since gone quiet. The problem for Hunt is that the fiscal headroom - the amount of money he has to spend within the government’s self-imposed rules - has reduced, as borrowing costs have gone up.
There is also the question as to whether cutting taxes will boost the Tories’ electoral chances. Most recent polls have shown the public are in favour of protecting ailing public services over slashing taxes. However, it’s likely that to afford any form of tax cuts, Hunt will have to reduce departmental budgets going forward.
When is the Budget today?
Here's a quick overview of Budget timings today:
- 8.30am Rishi Sunak chairs Cabinet
- 12noon Sunak is quizzed at Prime Minister's Questions
- 12.30pm Jeremy Hunt announces the Budget
- 1.30pm Opposition leaders Sir Keir Starmer and Stephen Flynn respond
- 2.30pm Office for Budget Responsibility holds a press conference
- 5pm Hunt addresses Tory MPs at the 1922 Committee
Good morning from Westminster
Good morning from an overcast Westminster, where Jeremy Hunt will be announcing the Budget in just over three hours time.