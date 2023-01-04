Shampoo and conditioner bottles are staple items that people pick up daily to wash their hair and get ready to seize the day. Despite their regular use, it seems that we do not know everything about them.

Customers are normally drawn to the brand - big names like L’Oreal and Garnier are immensely popular - but not everything catches the eye. A small mysterious symbol that should be instantly recognisable can be found on most if not all shampoos and conditioners.

It features a little pot with its lid slightly lifted and it normally contains a number and the letter ‘m’ in the middle. The discussion surrounding the symbol has gone viral on TikTok as confused consumers try to find out the real meaning behind it.

It has been confirmed that the mysterious symbol in question refers to the shelflife of shampoo and conditioner items. For example, a L’Oreal hair product with ‘12 M’ located in the symbol means that it is fit for consumption for 12 months or one full year once opened.

The symbol is typically separated into three different time periods and categories. These are 12 M (one year), 18 M (one-and-a–half years) and 24 M (two years).

