TikTok has added a new widget to the iPhone, making it easier than ever to quickly search for content on the app. The video streaming app quietly launched the update which will allow users to quickly search in the app without loading TikTok completely.

Similar to the Google search bar widget, TikTok’s version can cut down scroll time, by making searching the app quickly accessible from the home screen. In order to use the widget, users will need to have a TikTok account and the app already installed on their device.

The new feature will work on both iPhones and iPads with iOS16 and iPadOS 16 update installed. TikTok’s latest search feature suggests the app is doubling down on its plans to become a search engine, similar to YouTube.

TikTok’s search widget will allow users to search for specific videos, sounds or hashtags and can be used to quickly find videos on the app. The new widget also allows users to quickly post a new video, check your inbox or view accounts you are already following.

How to add the TikTok widget to the iPhone

Here is how to add the new TikTok search widget to both iPhones and iPads.

