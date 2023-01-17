Three UK locations - Sheffield, Liverpool and Inverness have been ranked among the top 18 “best city breaks” in Europe alongside popular destinations such as Milan and Oslo by Time Out magazine .

Sheffield, which is ranked higher than any other city in the UK at number two , is lauded for the amount of green space it has and its proximity to a popular hiking destination, the Peak District. Time Out writer, Daniel Dylan Wray said: “A city once synonymous with coal-blackened buildings and industrial churn, Sheffield is now more familiar with another colour: green.”

He added: “Recently crowned ‘the greenest city’ in the UK, it boasts 4.5 million trees (more per person than any other city in Europe), 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park. Combine the lush greenery – and proximity to the Peak District – with a vibrant city rich in culture, food and drink, and you have two kinds of holiday wrapped into one.”

Meanwhile, Time Out ranked the home of ‘The Beatles’, Liverpool, at number eight for its nightlife scene, which it described as “funner, wilder and friendlier than anywhere else in the UK.” Time Out writer Rob Martin said the venues of the Baltic Triangle, known for its independent creative and digital district, is one of the must visit places all year round.

He said: “The venues of the Baltic Triangle pack out year-round, but you may want to head down in August for something bigger like Creamfields or International Beatle Week. Also check out DaDaFest International, one of the world’s leading festivals of work by disabled, deaf and neurodiverse artists – a welcome reminder of what an inclusive place this really is.”

But for those who are more interested in escaping from the hustle and bustle of the city nightlife, travelling to Inverness, Scotland is your best bet. Sitting at number 13, the Highlands is described as “the ideal base to kick off your trip.”

Time Out writer Arusa Qureshi wrote: “Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle and Culloden Battlefield are all nearby, but the capital of the Highlands also has plenty going on itself. The Eden Court theatre always draws some of the UK’s top comics. The Gathering Place, meanwhile, is a new public artwork created by artists Sans Façon and architects KHBT. Right on the banks of the River Ness, the curved, Clasach-stone pier offers a place for quiet contemplation.”

The list, which was published by the prominent lifestyle magazine on Friday (January 13), rates cities based on a variety of factors, such as gastronomic delights, cultural nooks, and 24-hour party hotspots. Their findings are based on consultations with their local experts in cities throughout the European continent. Below is a full list of best city breaks as ranked by Time Out .

18 Best City Breaks by Time Out - full list