Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. The singer was a pioneer for rock ‘n’ roll and was behind mammoth hits such as ‘Proud Mary’, ‘River Deep’ and ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed the news in a statement that read: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turner was dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll, influencing an entire generation to the point where Mick Jagger admitted to taking inspiration from her energetic live performances. She won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist, having first been inducted alongside ex-husband Ike as part of band Ike and Tina Turner Revue in 1991.

During her solo induction into the Hall of Fame in 2021, she addressed how she had: "expanded the once-limited idea of how a Black woman could conquer a stage and be both a powerhouse and a multidimensional being".

Most Popular

Following the announcement, Tina’s Instagram page has been updated with a picture of the singer and a tribute. The post reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. “

The news has shocked fans across the globe who have taken to social media to share their tributes to the icon. Bryan Adams shared a tribute via Twitter, saying: “RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

White House Press Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Tina Turner was an icon … It is a massive loss.”

Actor George Takei said via Twitter: “A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens.”

TV Presenter Paddy McGuinness tweeted: “What a shock. Another great leaving us. When Icons pass away it really resonates. RIP Tina Turner.”

Advertisement

Advertisement