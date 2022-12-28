Tinned meat, fruit and vegetables were amongst the most desired items for cost-conscious consumers this year

New laws around shopping supermarkets during covid - the rules in Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s (Photo: Shutterstock)

Research reveals cost-conscious consumers are looking for new ways to save money on groceries this year.

Grocery services found shoppers were increasingly turning to own-brand items to reduce bills – with tinned meat, fruit and vegetables being among the most sought-after items.

Foods such as tinned meat and seafood saw a huge 17.9 per cent year on year growth, tinned vegetables saw 28 per cent growth and tinned fruit also saw double digit year on year growth, at 10 per cent.

In summer a bag of ice is purchased every nine minutes

With bags of ice being purchased every nine minutes in the summer months – ranking sales of water up 46 per cent year on year.

This comes from research commissioned by Amazon Fresh, which found milk, water, bananas, cucumbers, and easy peeler oranges to be among the top five most ordered foods on Amazon Fresh in the UK between January 1 to November 15.

However, there were some interesting regional differences – with milk alternatives and avocados being most popular in London than elsewhere across other regions.

The grocery service from Amazon also showed Falafel just beating tofu as the most sought-after meat alternative.

Exotic fruit and vegetables such as mangos and pak choi featured in Birmingham’s shopping baskets.

Liverpudlians were loving a pastry and brioche bun compared to other cities in the UK.

Russell Jones, director of Amazon Fresh, said: "Since launching in June 2016, we've expanded grocery delivery to be available to millions of Prime customers across the UK, which gives insight into the shopping habits of the nation.

"Customers are clearly cost-conscious, which we can see in the growth of tinned foods as well as the popularity of our private brand, by Amazon, but it’s also fascinating to see how food favourites differ depending on where we live and how they reflect the latest trends including everything from sustainability to social media.”

The top ten most ordered foods on Amazon Fresh:

1. by Amazon Semi Skimmed Milk, 4 Pints / 2.272L

2. Highland Spring Still Spring Water, 6 x 1.5L

3. by Amazon Ripe & Ready Bananas, Pack of 5

4. by Amazon Cucumber, Single

5. by Amazon Easy Peelers, 600g

6. Liberty Farm Large Free Range Eggs, 12 pack

7. The Tomato Stall Organic Large Vine Tomatoes, 425 g (Pack of 1)

8. Volvic Still Natural Mineral Water 6 x 1.5L

9. by Amazon Whole Milk, 4 Pints / 2.272L