The final moments of the doomed Titan sub have been revealed, as the five who were in the vessel listened to their favourite music, in total darkness.

The group were consumed in darkness whilst viewing bioluminescent creatures in the ocean. All those on board were all likely wearing extra clothing such as thick socks and a hat as they were told it could get cold that far down.

Five people died in the Titan sub, including Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old CEO of OceanGate, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58 and explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.

The people booked on the sub were headed to the depths of the ocean to view the Titanic wreckage. Their two hour descent began at 8am on Sunday, June 18. Around one hour and 45 minutes into the journey, contact was lost.

The hull of the Titan sub is believed to have collapsed after enormous pressure. The alarm was raised when contact was lost with the vessel, which was so deep the amount of water on it would have been equivalent to the weight of the Eiffel Tower.