Top 25 subtle ways Brits' lives would change if they were loaded:

How far away is your perfect life?

Take this quirky quiz to find out how much cash you'd need to come into be that from a lotto win, inheritance or a pay rise, to live your dream life.

Are you someone who needs the finest things in life, with caviar by the infinity pool - or would you be happy simply paying off the mortgage in the house you're in?

It comes after research of 2,000 Brits revealed the ways they'd spend their money if it was no object.

This includes buying the most expensive olive oil in the supermarket, treating themselves to branded ketchup, and having a house full of fresh flowers.

Three in 10 would be unlikely to tell anyone if they made a mint - but that doesn't mean they wouldn't make changes to their lifestyle.

It emerged 23 per cent would jump up the supermarket scale and start shopping in Waitrose or M&S, while 17 per cent would make a weekly appointment with the hairdresser to keep themselves looking fresh.

And a third wouldn't travel by private jet - but would treat themselves to premium economy when going on holiday.

Endless possibilities

A spokesperson for Lottoland.co.uk, which carried out the research, said: "It might be hard to hide if you suddenly turn up to work in a Ferrari.

“But anyone who’s been on social media will have seen the funny posts about how ‘there will be signs’ if they came into a fortune. One thing’s for certain, we know those lucky enough to come into money will be buying out the shelves in M&S."

Other subtle ways Brits would spend their cash include upgrading to premium subscriptions on streaming services like Spotify and YouTube (16 per cent).

Or actually getting their car serviced every year, instead of just putting it through an MOT and considering that job done (11 per cent).

The results found 44 per cent wouldn’t tell their colleagues if they suddenly came into a fortune.

But 62 per cent concede they’d probably have to tell people they’d come into some cash but would never reveal exactly how much.

Spend and splurge or keep a low profile?

Although 23 per cent do admit that if money suddenly became no object, they’d struggle to resist the temptation to run straight out and buy a supercar, with 20 per cent also fearing they’d probably only be able to hold out for a week or less, if they suddenly got filthy rich.

Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) even said they’d carry on working if they came into a large sum of money, and nobody knew about it – with 14 per cent of these staying on full-time.

And 62 per cent of generous respondents would donate money anonymously, according to the OnePoll figures.

Lottoland’s spokesperson added: “Deciding to keep a low profile after a big financial boost is often a strategic move to safeguard one's privacy.

“By staying quiet, people can make decisions without the influence of external opinions. Enjoying subtle upgrades, like a new but not too flashy car, or home improvements, adds to the thrill without attracting too much attention."

Top 25 subtle ways Brits' lives would change if they were loaded:

Travel by premium economy when going on holiday Shop in Waitrose or M&S Get fresh flowers in the house all the time Order more takeaways Pay for a personal trainer Have a weekly trip to the hairdressers Pay for premium subscriptions i.e. Spotify, YouTube Buy fancier shampoo and conditioner Pay for a nutritionist Sign up to every streaming service going Get your car serviced rather than just MOT-ed Have a house full of plants - and someone to look after them Have time to use a gym membership Buy the most expensive olive oil in the supermarket Upgrade your pet’s food to a premium brand Buy a coffee and croissant every day Pay for someone to do your make-up anytime you go out Get Ubers everywhere Have a 12-step skincare routine Opt for four-ply toilet roll Use premium petrol Pay for a coffee subscription Buy branded ketchup Buy 100 pairs of matching socks and throw all your old ones away Get breakdown cover for your car