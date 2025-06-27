Top 3 historic buildings and landmarks to explore in the UK

Discover stunning historical sites near you and across the UK.

We’re spoiled for choice in the UK when it comes to old historic buildings, landmarks and businesses. To celebrate this, our teams have been exploring the country to see what’s on offer. You can check out the list below and watch Still Standing: Historic Buildings to discover new historic places to visit.

1. Kirkstall Abbey

Standing as one of the best preserved Cistercian ruins of any abbey or monastery in the country, Kirkstall Abbey is a top favourite for history lovers in Leeds. Monks came here and started to build in 1152, making it one of the oldest (if not the oldest) buildings in the city. The abbey’s chapel house shows the monk’s architectural transition, as the front boasts traditional Norman construction work, while the back is more gothic. The abbey is seen as the green beating heart of the busy Leeds suburb, loved by locals and internationals alike.

2. Spillers Records

Spillers records is a true icon in Cardiff, opening its doors over 130 years ago and selling millions of records. The shop was established in 1894 and has been selling music continuously ever since. The venue started off selling wax cylinders, and has seen the whole evolution of music formats, from cassettes and vinyls, to CDs and digital. As the world's oldest record shop, it’s seen as an integral part of Cardiff's music scene.

Ashley Todd, Spillers Records Owner said: “We have had some customers who have been literally shopping with us for decades (..) guys in their 80’s who have literally been coming to us for 70 years.”

3. The Royal Exchange Theatre

The Royal Exchange Theatre is one of the most important creative hubs in the whole of Manchester. Right in the city centre, the theatre is home to some of the most exciting and cutting edge theatrical performances. From the excellent Maxine Peak performing as Hamlet, to Don Warrington’s recital in Death of a Salesman and King Lear. But this stunning building did not start off as a performance venue, it used to be the site of a commodities exchange where cotton and textiles were traded, dating all the way back to 1809.

