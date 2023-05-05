News you can trust since 1891
What are the most common passwords? Top 50 for 2022 revealed despite cyber security warnings

These are the top 50 passwords with a high risk of a breach

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 4th May 2023, 21:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:36 BST

It may be easier to choose a simple password, one that you can remember in an instant, so you can quickly log-in to your email, laptop or computer. 

But having an easy password can mean hackers are more likely to crack them and eventually leak your data. 

The government issued regular warnings to millions of people to protect themselves from cyber attacks. 

In a recent statement, the government advised that people should use a mixture of capital letters and lowercase characters. 

Most Popular

    The GCHQ Twitter page posted: “When you use different passwords or your important accounts, it can be hard to remember them all. Create strong, memorable password using 3 random word.”

    Action Fraud says analysis has shown that 86 per cent of frauds had a cyber element to them, with the crimes among some of the most common criminal offences in the UK. But the body says that despite the threat continuing to grow, people can take steps to prevent it. 

    By following just a few quick and simple steps, you can make it harder for cyber criminals to get into your devices and online accounts. They advise creating a separate password for your email, use three random words, save them in your browser and turn on two-factor authentication among plenty of other steps you can take to protect yourself.

    The password manager system NordPass has revealed the top 50 most common passwords used amongst the public in 2022. They have also assessed how current events affect our passwords..

    Commonly used passwords in 2022:

    password

    123456

    123456789

    guest

    qwerty

    12345678

    111111

    12345

    col123456

    123123

    1234567

    1234

    1234567890

    000000

    555555

    666666

    123321

    654321

    7777777

    123

    D1lakiss

    777777

    110110jp

    1111

    987654321

    121212

    Gizli

    abc123

    112233

    azerty

    159753

    1q2w3e4r

    54321

    [email protected]

    222222

    qwertyuiop

    qwerty123

    qazwsx

    vip

    asdasd

    123qwe

    123654

    iloveyou

    a1b2c3

    999999

    Groupd2013

    1q2w3e

    usr

    Liman1000

    1111111

