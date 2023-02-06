Travelodge is the UK’s first budget hotel chain and one of the country’s most iconic brands. It is growing at a rapid pace and achieved sales growth year on year for the last eight years.

The group operates hotels in the UK, Ireland and Spain and annually welcomes 20 million business and leisure customers and it employs over 10,000 colleagues. According to the chain, joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and a successful career in one of the UK’s most successful industries - the UK hospitality sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is one of the few UK industries where you can develop a career from an entry level position. Travelodge operates an in-house management development programme called Aspire and this is designed to help colleagues at all levels to learn the skills and obtain the qualifications to progress their career.

To date thousands of entry level colleagues have built a career with Travelodge, with many now running their own hotels. Travelodge is now looking to fill 456 jobs across a number of its UK hotels.

Most Popular

Positions include full and part time posts with flexible working hours within the following roles:

Assistant Hotel Manager

Reception Team Member

Night Reception Team Member

Administration Assistant

Hotel Team Member

Housekeeping Team Member

Housekeeping Supervisor

Chef

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Kitchen and Bar Café Team Member

Linen Porter

There are also 14 positions that need to be filled in Travelodge’s 270 strong nationwide in-house maintenance team. The group is committed to developing its maintenance teams and has an established training programme in place to up-skill maintenance team members; so that they are multi-skilled and qualified to undertake a range of jobs across the company’s 580 hotels.

Successful candidates will be given a branded kitted-out vehicle to enable them to travel across their network of hotels and they will also receive a comprehensive personal package of branded uniform and high quality tools.

These 14 full time positions are field based, carrying out a variety of maintenance related tasks. Each maintenance engineer will be given their own network of hotels to service.

Applicants must have at least one trade skill-set which includes a City & Guilds / NVQ 2 or equivalent qualification in a trade (for example: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, plastering or air-conditioning). In addition applicants must hold a UK driving licence in order to apply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travelodge. Photo: Ben Stansall/Getty Images.

There are also 30 roles available at Travelodge’s support office in Thame, Oxfordshire. This is the central network providing support to the company’s 580 hotels in the UK.

Positions are available in the following departments: Customer Services, Finance, HR, IT, Marketing & Sales, Property, Procurement, Revenue and UK Operations.

Hannah Thomson, Travelodge’s Chief People Officer, said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick start a career change and joining the UK hospitality sector can be the best New Year’s resolution that you make. Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting and it opens a door to a world of opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are looking for candidates who have a passion, determination and a real desire to look after people and in return we will provide training, coaching and career opportunities. Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry level colleagues build a career into hotel management and other specialist functions.

“Travelodge is also a great choice for mums and dads looking to begin or restart their career. Our ‘Working Parents Programme’ offers jobs close to home, hours that can match the school run, benefits that suit families and a career path at a time that suits them.”

Other employee benefits at Travelodge include room discounts for family and friends, pension scheme, discounts at a range of retailers and life assurance.

How to apply for jobs at Travelodge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finding a job with the hotel chain couldn’t be simpler as you can search all the current vacancies on their website. Once you have found a job that is the right fit for you, apply by using their online application form.