Data from the Home Office reveals the top 10 worst affected areas for burglaries in the UK, with Manchester topping the list. According to the data, homes in Manchester are 15 times more likely to be targeted by criminals, compared to areas with the lowest rates.

In the 12 months ending September 2022, there were nearly 4,500 burglaries, attempted break-ins, and distraction burglaries in Manchester - equivalent to 20.8 per 1,000 households. The latest Home Office data shows there were 196,000 burglaries, attempted break-ins, and distraction burglaries in England and Wales in the year ending September 2022.

While the number of burglaries is below the 266,000 crimes committed before the pandemic, it is still a 4% rise from the previous year. After Manchester, Middlesbrough has the second highest burglary rate (19.7 per 1,000 households) followed by Birmingham (17.9).

Superintendent Chris Foster, Greater Manchester Police ’s force lead for burglary, said his officers had solved 68.7% more burglaries in the year to February than the previous year, and the number of suspects arrested on suspicion of burglary had increased by 42.1%. He said: "Fighting burglary is a priority and the force is evidently improving the service provided to communities across Greater Manchester and victims of crime - arresting more suspects and progressing more cases to courts.”

Top 10 burglary hotspots

