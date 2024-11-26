UK employer advertises jobs on toilet rolls in student loos

Essity hand out toilet roll to Nottingham University students as part of their recruitment drive. | Tom Maddick/PinPep

One of the UK’s leading hygiene and health employers has launched an innovative new way of reaching out to recruits – by printing its job ads on toilet paper.

The loo rolls feature job descriptions and have been placed in university toilets in Nottingham, which is home to a reputable engineering school.

Essity came up with the initiative as part of its aim to employ graduates and prospective talent in the fields of engineering and manufacturing.

Recruiters for the business also carried out research of 1,000 university students, which found 31 per cent find the prospect of looking for a job overwhelming – and 21 per cent have no idea where to start when they finish their studies.

While more than three in 10 (31 per cent) worry competition is so high they won’t stand a chance of being recruited, and 27 per cent are concerned they might be forced to take a job they don’t really want.

Just under a quarter of students said they are dreading finishing university because they will have to look for work.

Gareth Lucy, spokesman for the hygiene and health company, which makes Cushelle and Velvet toilet rolls, said: “We want to create a pipeline of talented individuals who have the potential to become the future leaders of our company.

"As we specialise in the production of toilet paper in the UK, it felt like the obvious way of getting our message out there.

“Our research shows that looking for a graduate position can be daunting, so we wanted to make it very easy and relevant to what we do.

“Anyone interested can scan a QR code on a sheet of the loo roll and it will take them straight through to our website.”

Over a third of students find the prospect of looking for a job overwhelming | Tom Maddick/PinPep

Students dread finishing university - looking for graduate positions is daunting

The research found despite being anxious about the next steps, 96 per cent either know for certain, or at least have some idea, of the type of jobs they want to apply for once they have finished their degree.

And 55 per cent want their first role to be relevant to the subject they are currently studying.

Exactly three quarters have already sought guidance on careers they could pursue – largely via help at university (43 per cent) or lecturers (41 per cent), but also using online career guidance websites (40 per cent) and social media (39 per cent).

Graduate opportunities in the world of work are of great interest to 82 per cent of those polled via OnePoll.com, with the likes of LinkedIn (48 per cent) and job sites (44 per cent) scoured for openings.

And when looking for a potential career, 45 per cent are keen to secure something which allows them a good work-life balance.

A decent working environment is also desirable for 39 per cent and 38 per cent of ambitious students want to ensure there is room for growth in the business.

Company values and culture are important to 27 per cent of those polled, as is innovation for just under a quarter (24 per cent) and a focus on sustainability for 21 per cent.

It emerged 46 per cent of students polled via OnePoll.com are taking a degree which trains them for a particular skilled occupation.

As many as 32 per cent are studying in the field of hygiene and health, and 33 per cent would like to know more about it, despite it not being something they are doing right now.

While 27 per cent are taking a degree related to engineering and manufacturing – with a further 36 per cent considering this as a potential route for the future.

Gareth Lucy for Essity added: “Our study tells us what young adults are looking for from a company which helps us ensure we offer what’s important.

“Our goal is to not only attract the best people but to then be a great place to work that they feel proud of.”

The loo rolls have been placed in high-traffic university cubicles at the University of Nottingham | Tom Maddick/PinPep

Top 15 workplace requirements:

Work-life balance A good working environment Growth opportunities Flexibility Good communication Benefits and perks such as health insurance, pension scheme, bonuses and incentives Work from home / hybrid working Positive company reputation and employee reviews Company values Company culture Scope for development and learning Innovation Products/services that align with my values International/travel opportunities A focus on sustainability