Drivers have been warned that they could face a hefty fine of around £1,000 if they switch off a siren being distributed to mobile phones by the UK Emergency Alert Service. The emergency alert is to be sent out on April 23.

The alert will be received by those who do not opt out of receiving it at 3pm on April 23. It is being sent by the government to mimic what may happen in the future if an emergency occurs.

Ahead of the emergency alert being issued nationwide, James Armstrong, CEO of temporary car insurance provider Veygo has warned against drivers turning off the emergency alert whilst driving.

Not only could you receive points on your licence and a hefty fine, you could also endanger yourself and other road users if you attempt to turn off the emergency alert notification whilst behind the wheel.

Government advice states you shouldn’t read or respond to an emergency alert whilst driving. The advice listed on the official page instructs motorists to keep driving and not respond to the noise, or attempt to pick up the phone to switch it off.

