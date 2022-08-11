As the UK is in the grips of another heatwave, Snaptrip.com has revealed the top 10 ‘coolest’ holiday destinations in England and Wales.

A large portion of the country has been issued with an amber weather warning for extreme heat, so the ‘stay-cool-cations’ list couldn’t have come at a better time.

The top 10 ‘stay-cool-captions’ for Brits looking for a weekend away or even a day trip to get some respite from the roasting weather include locations such as Bridlington, Scarborough, Great Yarmouth and more.

Temperatures in some parts of the UK, such as London are set to see temperatures exceed 30C this week.

Whilst it’s still a relative far-cry from the heatwave we had last month, where temperatures exceeded 40C for the first time ever, it’s still extremely uncomfortable weather for most.

Matthew Fox, CEO of LateRooms.com, said: “Modern day life is tough enough without a heatwave interrupting travel, work and sleep.

“It seems a lot of people have heatwave fatigue considering most households in the UK are not equipped with the tools to help battle extreme temperatures.

“I hope our list of the UK’s coolest holiday destinations - or ‘Stay-COOL-cations’ - will offer a welcome last-minute option for anyone looking to escape the soaring temperatures and enjoy a weekend or day trip away.”

Subheading: The top 5 coolest holiday destinations in the UK to visit during the heatwave

Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire: Temperatures - 19C Friday - 20C Saturday

If you find yourself in Bridlington you can visit the Bridlington Animal Park, Bondville Model Village and more.

According to Bridlington.co.uk, they say: “With its fantastic range of activities and attractions, Bridlington is the ideal destination to visit for the day, weekend, staycation, a holiday with the kids or for some peace and quiet.”

Scarborough, North Yorkshire: Temperatures - 19C Friday - 20C Saturday

In Scarborough there’s plenty to do, such as view the Scarborough castle, Peasholm Park the Lifeboat Fish Bar, which won an award in 2021.

The BBC described Scarborough as: “Scarborough, unashamedly old-fashioned and unsophisticated, is a place where you feel like you’re on holiday. There’s sand, sea, donkeys, fish and chips, arcades, candyfloss and a funfair. Everyone, regardless of age or interests, appears to have a good time.”

Cramlington, Northumberland: Temperatures - 21C Friday - 20C Saturday

Cramlington is arguably most known for being the site of two rail accidents. In 1855, the chassis of the train’s first class carriage failed and in 1926, the Merry Hampton engine and five carriages of the Edinburgh to King’s Cross Flying Scotsman express train were derailed by striking miners.

Miller’s Home describes Cramlington as: “Cramlington is the perfect place for combining the beauty of the Northumberland outdoors and the inner-city life of Newcastle.

“The Barley Meadows development is ideally located with excellent bus links and great access to the A19 and A1, meaning many sights and attractions* are just a short drive away”

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk: Temperatures - 22C Friday - 24C Saturday

There’s plenty to do in Great Yarmouth, such as visiting the Merrivale Model Village, the Tide and Time museum and more.

The Norfolk Local Guide says: “Is Great Yarmouth worth visiting? Yes. This is a seaside town with a lot to offer visitors, especially those with children. In the summer, it’s not the place to go if you are looking for a quiet and peaceful holiday though.”

Lowestoft, Suffolk: 22C Friday - 25C Saturday

The best thing to do in Lowestoft is visit the harbour, and also visit Lowestoft Tandoori which is voted as the best thing to do on Tripadvisor .

PickYourTrail.com says this about Lowestoft: “There are plenty of things for you to see and experience; local heritage sites, wildlife parks, award-winning beaches, theme parks, theatres and a wide range of restaurants.

“As if this wasn’t tempting enough, Lowestoft also happens to be the first place where you can experience the sunrise in Britain”

The top 10 coolest holiday destinations to visit during the heatwave