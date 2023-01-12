Snow is likely to fall in northern parts of the UK next week, according to the Met Office , as the country braces for yet another round of colder weather. The national forecasters said temperatures will drop through the weekend and into next week following continuous unsettled weather across some regions.

Meteorologist and Presenter Aidan McGivern said the Met Office’s 10-Day Trend shows that the weather is likely to take an icy turn when the weather moves from wet, windy and mild to colder weather with a chance of wintry showers.

He said: “Next week, the jet stream is a bit more amplified and it’s coming to the UK from the northwest rather than from the west like recent days. This subtle change into the start of next week will see colder weather coming in and rather than prolonged bouts of rain from the west, we’re likely to see rain and showers coming from the northwest.

“These showers from the north could fall as snow over the high parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland later in the weekend, and as we move through next week often below average temperatures could support a mixture of rain, hail sleet and snow. Most of any snow accumulation is likely over higher parts of the northern UK.”

He said on Tuesday (January 17), the greatest risk of snow will be across northern parts of the UK, with a possibility of a snowfall in central areas and mostly over the hills. On Wednesday (January 10), the Met Office issued a warning for rain for the southwest and much of south Wales.

Aidan McGivern said: “With all that wet weather coming in, there are concerns, particularly for those areas that have already seen so much rain across western England and Wales. The wettest weather is likely to see 60-80mm falling across the Brecon Beacons and Exmoor.”

Further persistent rain will then move in on Friday night (January 13) and into Saturday (January 14), with the focus for the heaviest rain likely to be further north, including north Wales, northern England and Scotland, though many areas will still see periods of rain into the weekend.