Watch as we go behind-the-scenes to see how iconic Uncle Joe's Mint Balls are made
They are still a firm favourite after 126 years in business.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some things come and go. But one treat made in Greater Manchester has really stood the test of time.
Wigan’s best-loved confectionery brand Uncle Joe's Mint Balls last year celebrated 125 years of making delicious sweets, which are also loved by people across the globe. King Charles visited the proud family business back in 2019 to mark its centenary.
The business has been passed down through generations and we were given a behind-the-scenes tour to see how the famous confectionary is made. Watch the full film on ShotsTV