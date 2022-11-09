Votes in the United States midterm elections are in the process of being counted. The Republicans look set to take back control of the House of Representatives from the Democrats but control of the senate might not be confirmed until December.

Both sides are viewing the elections as a victory, despite high profile Donald Trump backed candidates such as celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz losing out to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

Some experts predicted a “red wave” of Republicans getting elected across the USA but it did not come to pass. In particular, Donald Trump backed Republican candidates who did not perform as well as Republican candidates on the centre right of the party. This is also being billed as a sign that Donald Trump does not hold the same level of influence he once had with the electorate back in 2016.

There’s another potential upset in the making for the Republicans in Colorado where, with 93% of the votes counted, Donald Trump backed Lauren Boebert trails Democrat, Adam Frisch.

Before the election, both the House of Representatives and the Senate were controlled by the Democrats. This made it easier for Democrats President Joe Biden to pass laws.

However, if the Democrats were to lose control of both areas of Congress, it could have a significant impact on the next presidential election -one which could well see the return of former President Donald Trump.

The US midterms are the opportunity for the US people to have a say on who makes up the Senate and the House of Representatives, both of these are under the umbrella of the US Congress. They take place at the halfway point of a presidential term and will show which party will control the US Congress for the next two years. The House is a bit like the UK’s House of Commons, while the Senate is like the House of Lords, although unlike the Lords its members are elected.

One of the more eye-catching moments of the midterms was arguably the election of the House of Representatives first ever ‘Gen Z’ member. Democrat Maxwell Frost, who is 25-years-old, will now represent Florida’s 10th district. His campaign policies focused on better gun control, abortion rights, and climate change.

Following his victory, Mr Frost posted on Twitter to share the good news. He said: “WE WON!!!! History was made tonight.

“We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress.”

One significant upset in the Senate election took place in Pennsylvania. Democrat John Fetterman outperformed what was expected in the polls to win the battle for the senate against his Republican rival Oz Mehmet. Mr Mehmet is the former Oprah Winfrey Show celebrity doctor.

