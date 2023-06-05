Virgin Media customers across the UK have been reporting an outage with the online service provider this morning (June 5). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 8.50am.

The Downdetector website shows around 600 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports 81 per cent of people are having problems with their landline internet, and 14 percent have had a complete ‘black out’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People have also taken to Twitter discussing that they are struggling to use Virgin Media. One person tweeted “Is there a general outage in WC1B? Any idea on whether it is likely to be down a long time?”

Another said: “The router just goes off keeps restarting. About 5-6 times daily. I’ve reset it, gone through settings on the app on my phone. Still nothing.” While a third added: “I’ve had hardly any Wi-Fi all over the weekend & now none this morning when I need to work!”

Most Popular

Virgin Media is offering boosted upload speeds for customers

How to run internet speed test

To check if your internet is running as it should be, you can run an internet speed test. The test will measure your current connection’s maximum speed – how fast your device can upload and download information – by accessing nearby test servers. It will also tell you if you have a good or bad connection.