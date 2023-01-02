Hollywood star Dame Judi Dench and singer Sharleen Spiteri stunned guests at a hotel in Scotland in an impromptu Hogmanay performance of Abba’s Waterloo, just moments before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.

In a 23-second video posted on Twitter on January 1, the Oscar-winning actor is seen sharing a stool with the Texas lead singer on the piano at The Fife Arms in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Dench, 88, gave an occasional bar of background vocals to the classic Abba hit while Spiteri delivered the majority of the song. However, Spiteri, who was sitting on the same piano stool as Dench during the song, was most struck with her skill at the piano and said, "What a pianist!"

The surprise gig was captured on video by Ewan Venters, CEO of Artfarm, which owns the boutique 5-star hotel. He also hinted that this may be a start to something bigger, saying: “Dame Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at The Fife Arms, Braemar - future dates are in the planning. Watch this space, meantime, HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

However, eagle-eyed users on Twitter were quick to point out that Dench wasn’t actually playing the piano as some of the keys were seemingly moving by themselves. One said: “Did no one else notice that this was a self-playing piano? The keys are moving by themselves and Dame Judy is acting wonderfully well! (Sorry to spoil the party atmos).”

Another said: “Fantastic! I don’t want to spoil it, but was that a player piano?” However, many of her fans seemed impressed by the performance with one saying: “Judi Dench tickling the ivories!! This is outstanding!! Plus, the Fife Arms!”

Venters told BBC Scotland the rendition brought happiness to those who were present. He said: “Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri were staying at the hotel and we had an impromptu moment at the piano.

“It was a happy evening with lots of guests and locals clapping. (Judi and Sharleen) had met previously but after dinner they met in the lobby and took to the piano. Guests were somewhat shocked but loved it.”

Venters concluded: “Two legends — a Scottish musician, Sharleen Spiteri, and Dame Judi who, although born in the city of York, is an honorary Scot for not least playing Queen Victoria on so many occasions. Mrs Brown was back on Royal Deeside.”