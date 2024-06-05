Britain’s early risers complete an average of six tasks before 7am – including workouts, meditation and vacuuming.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of Brits describe themselves as a 'morning person' and 56 per cent of them don't even need to set an alarm.

This early start is often due to having so much to fit in – from walking the dog, making breakfast and getting the kids ready for school.

But of the night owls, 33 per cent struggle to wake up when their alarm goes off and half of Brits (46 per cent) wish they were better in the mornings.

The research was carried out by Alpro, which has expanded its range of Plant Protein with soya drinks and alternatives to yoghurts.

Peter Crouch takes on multiple workout sessions to put the nation's early rising habits to the test

Improve your morning rituals

To put the nation’s early rising habits to the test, footballing legend Peter Crouch partnered with the plant-based brand and took on an extreme morning routine from ice baths to multiple gym sessions.

The study also found 64 per cent who want to improve their morning rituals wish they had more energy, while 36 per cent would like to get more exercise in.

Of those who enjoy morning time, 25 per cent do so because they can get lots done and 21 per cent said everything feels quiet and still.

However, more than a third of all respondents (36 per cent) said they struggle to find a tasty breakfast that suits their routine and sets them up for the day.

With toast (30 per cent), cereal with dairy milk (29 per cent) and a cup of tea (26 per cent) the go-to breakfasts to have.

Interestingly, almost half (45 per cent) don’t think their current breakfast choice includes a lot of protein, but 25 per cent would be interested in eating more protein-rich meals.

But of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, 47 per cent are unsure of the daily recommended amount.

Start the day with a nutritious breakfast

A spokesperson for Alpro, which has partnered with nutritionist, Jenna Hope, to create quick and easy breakfast recipes with plant protein, said: “We believe everyone deserves to start the day with a healthy, tasty and nutritious breakfast.

“Our research found that a staggering majority of the nation believes protein is an important addition to their diets, we have seen a lack of plant protein options at breakfast time.

“We want to make protein more accessible to consumers and provide new ways to enjoy fuss-free breakfast products for any morning routine – no matter what it looks like.”

Tasks Brits complete before 7am: