The wife of missing grandfather Peter Baglin has issued an urgent plea for help to find him after he “vanished” on a canal walk. The 55-year-old was last seen on December 28 with his personal belongings having since been found.

Peter was seen at a garage in Mossley Common near Worsley in Greater Manchester via CCTV footage. His phone, hat and headphones were then discovered on a footpath beside the Bridgewater Canal a day later.

Greater Manchester Police have been spearheading an extensive search for the grandfather. Teams that specialise in mountain rescue, underwater searches and drones have been deployed but no sign of him has been found.

His wife, Michelle Bagin, has issued a desperate plea for further efforts in the search for her missing husband. In a statement, she admitted that, despite even conducting a search of her own along the canal involving over 200 volunteers, there “have been no sightings” and “it is like he has vanished.”

She said: "He’s vanished. Literally you’d never think of it on this day on Earth where we’ve got such technical things, that a person could disappear.

"He does go for walks quite regularly, he’ll put his headphones on and he can walk for a good few hours. It wasn’t unusual for him to do that.

“What was unusual is that he didn’t come home. I’m praying that he’s somewhere safe."