Wolverhampton stabbing: 3 men arrested for murder after 16-year-old killed
Three men are in police custody after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton on Monday.
Three men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton. The teenager was found with fatal stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Wolverhampton just after 4.30pm on Monday (September 18), West Midlands Police has confirmed.
The police said the boy was treated by paramedics but he was sadly declared dead at the scene. Two men, both aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder and one, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The trio remain in police custody as the murder investigation is underway. The boy’s family are currently being supported by specialist officers, the police said.
The police have urged people with information to come forward to assist in their enquiries by contacting them via 101, or on Live Chat on their website, quoting log 3421 of 18 September. They can also remain anonymous by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.