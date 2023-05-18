The world’s first Jumanji-themed land has opened at a UK theme park this week. The new ‘World of Jumanji’ opened at Chessington World of Adventures on Monday (May 15) featuring exhilarating new rides relating to the box office hit films and the first-ever Jumanji-themed rollercoaster.

Jumanji fans also have the chance to stay in a Jumanji-themed hotel room on the park’s premises. The new World of Jumanji is Chessington’s single largest investment in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest area of the theme park features a maze of pathways – some trickier to navigate than others – based on the iconic Jumanji board game as well as themed food, drink and merchandise.

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, which operates Chessington, said: “We look forward to Welcome-ing you to the Jungle this spring, as the amazing World of Jumanji opens at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

Most Popular

“Families should prepare to be turned upside down… literally, as the first NEW rollercoaster in nearly 20 years at the Resort has a twist, turn and flip that will have you holding on to your seat! This is the Next Level for families wanting to explore the ultimate adventure together.”

The World of Jumanji will see families follow in the footsteps of Dr Bravestone, through a whole world of adventures to locate the Jaguar’s Eye Jewel, lift the curse and save Jumanji. The first adventure, and the world’s only Jumanji rollercoaster, Mandrill Mayhem, will sweep up riders in the long arms of a mandrill, as the horde whisks those from just 1.2m tall around the sites of Jumanji while dodging the hazards of the jungle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World of Jumanji is set to open at Chessington World of Adventures this spring

The most fearsome of all the wild animals, the mandrills are unpredictable and will launch at full speed through the treetops, flipping upside down on a hair-raising adventure, spiralling to the summit of the 55ft tall Jaguar Shrine.

Thrill seekers can also dodge the fangs of the black mamba on a dizzying, untameable ride in the bazaar, Mamba Strike. Then swerve a herd of stampeding ostriches on a whirlwind ride in the dunes on Ostrich Stampede.

Chessington has also introduced a virtual queuing system for the Mandrill Mayhem rollercoaster so thrill-seekers don’t have to spend their day in a queue. Using a smartphone, you can reserve your place free to ride Mandrill Mayhem. On the visiting day, when the time to ride approaches, you will be notified and invited to enter the queue line for Mandrill Mayhem within a set time frame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World of Jumanji - list of rides

Ostrich Stampede

Ride on the back of one of the world’s largest birds and join the stampede! Watch out though you may need to swerve a herd-to-two on your journey through the dunes

Mamba Strike

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you go down to the bazaar today you might just get a big, venomous surprise - a Back Mamba! Dodge the fangs on a dizzying, untamable ride right through the heart of Jumanji.

Jungle Maze

Can you navigate through the Jungle Maze? Some pathways are trickier than others!

Mandrill Mayhem

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get swept up in the long arms of a mandrill in the World’s only Jumanji rollercoaster. Ride around the iconic sites of Jumanji, brave Chessington’s first inversion, and all while dodging the hazards of the jungle.