Xbox have announced their upcoming Games Showcase Livestream, which will be followed by a direct for Starfield. It comes just months after the games console company announced that they would be pulling out of the video game trade event E3.

Microsoft, which owns Xbox, were alongside gaming companies Sony, which owns Playstation and Nintendo who announced that they would also not be in attendance at the event, which was eventually cancelled. Gaming platforms are now choosing to stream their own showcase events directly to fans to give them the latest announcements of upcoming games.

Xbox are promising “new surprises and first-looks” from both their internal studios and creative partners. The summer Games Showcase is a highly anticipated event with gamers waiting to see what will be coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass in the future.

Alongside the Games Showcase, Xbox will also give fans an exclusive look at the new Starfield game. Straight after the showcase event, a Starfield Direct will be streamed, inviting gamers inside the latest game from Bethesda Game Studios.

The Starfield direct will give fans the opportunity to learn more about the new game with new gameplay footage, as well as interviews with the developers and behind-the-scenes updates. Xbox will also give fans a Games Showcase Extended two days after the livestream which will feature in-depth interviews around the news from the Xbox Games Showcase and game updates from the companies partners.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will be live streamed on Sunday, June 11 at 6pm (BST). It will be available on a variety of platforms and will be broadcast in over 30 languages, including British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions.

Xbox have revealed the date for their next Games showcase