Salter's Dual Air Pro air fryer has premium features for a bargain price | Salter

This bestselling Salter air fryer has had a massive price cut – down to just £74.99 from its usual £229.99, with top-tier features and a huge family-sized capacity.

This top-spec air fryer has been heavily discounted, and it's now priced at just £74.99. This appears to have led to a sales rush, because even Amazon has run out of stock, but we have seen them available on the Salter website.

The Salter Dual Air Pro usually costs £229.99, but if you can catch the deal before the stock runs out, you'd get it for £74.99 - and they're in such hot demand, the number you can buy has been restricted.

It's a classic dual-drawer design, with a huge 7.6-litre capacity, more than enough to cook a family meal in.

The dual drawers can be synced up to ensure different portions are ready at the same time | Salter

Premium features also include a 1,700w power output and a digital control panel.

The two drawers can be controlled separately, with a match cook function that automatically ensures both sides are ready at the same time.

Air fryers are a far healthier way to cook, and they can save money, too. Salter has worked out it's around 57% cheaper to run, when comparing the energy used to cook a chicken in a 1.8 kW electric oven.

We don't know how long the 67% discount will last, but you will qualify for free delivery if you catch one in time, and Salter offers an extended warranty if you register the product when it arrives.

