Forget travel money queues and bank forms. Parents are finding a smarter way to send cash to kids abroad – and it starts with a free first transfer.

You’ve paid for the flights. You helped with the forms. You even squeezed an entire pharmacy into their luggage “just in case.” But now your child’s headed off for a term in Barcelona, a course in Vancouver, or a gap year in Thailand – and the big question is back: how do you actually get money to them, easily and safely, once they’re there?

Here’s the trick more and more parents are using. They’re turning to Western Union to send money ahead of time, directly to their child in the local currency.

You can send to a bank account, a mobile wallet, or for cash pickup at one of thousands of locations. No need to open a foreign bank account. No risky airport exchange desks. No awkward late-night “Mum, my card isn’t working” texts.

The best bit? There’s no transfer fee on your first online send to a bank account or mobile wallet – a small win that makes a big difference when you’re already juggling study abroad costs.

It’s like the Bank of Mum and Dad just opened a new international branch.

And this option doesn’t just work for students. If you’re heading abroad yourself in the next couple of months – visiting family before Christmas, planning an early winter break – it’s a handy way to sort your own travel money in advance. Send it to yourself, pick it up in local currency when you arrive, and skip the stress entirely.

Setting up a Western Union account takes just a few minutes, and once it’s done, you can top up again anytime they need help – whether it’s a new travel pass, a big shop or just a bit of breathing room while they get settled.

No spreadsheets. No hidden fees. Just a smart, flexible way to make sure your child has what they need when they land.

It might not come with marble counters or complimentary pens, but for parents with kids overseas, the Bank of Mum and Dad International is very much open for business.

