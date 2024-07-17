Amazon Prime Day: Deals on cabin bags that will fit under your seat on Ryanair and EasyJet flights
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Bag a bargain on Amazon Prime Day with these luggage deals - and rest assured that your new purchase will fit within budget airlines limits. But be quick, Amazon Prime Day deals end tonight (July 17).
Save 25% on this VMIKIV for Ryanair Cabin Bag which has a laptop compartment and anti-theft pocket, and fits under your seat for the flight. It’s £19.51 today. and is specifically designed to meet Ryanair's maximum under-seat bag size limit of 40x20x25cm.
Or pick up this Ryanair Airlines Underseat Cabin Bag with a shoulder strap in grey for 20% off at £10.39. The same bag is available in black on the Amazon Prime Day deal and in denim blue, each for £10.39. Shoppers say this bag fits a lot inside and is good value for money, and add that it’s practical for short trips.
At 15% off this ECOHUB 30L Cabin Bag in beige is perfect for EasyJet flights at 45x36x20 and will fit under your seat. It’s £16.14 and includes a detachable wet bag to pack toiletries or wet items. They grey, blue and black versions are also on offer.
And there’s 35% off this ECOHUB Ryanair Cabin Bag in grey, which is a backpack made from recycled materials, fits under your seat and is £32.29 today. It’s available on the Prime deal in a variety of colours, so you can pick one to suit your style.
