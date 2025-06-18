Amazon's cooling mats are an absolute bargain right now | Amazon

Dogs and cats can really struggle in hot weather – but Amazon’s bestselling cooling mats could be a game-changer this summer, and they're currently on offer.

We go to great lengths to keep ourselves cool when the heat really ramps up in the summer months, but how much do you think about your four-legged friends?

Dogs and cats can really suffer in hot weather, especially if they're older, or overweight, and it can be a challenge to keep them happy and healthy on a hot day.

A great first step is a cooling mat. Placed on the floor in a shaded spot, your pooch will make a bee-line for it, because they stay cool in all weathers, thanks to their non-toxic gel filling.

It's so much better for them than a fabric bed, which offers little in the way of relief from soaring temperatures.

The mats are ideal for all pets | Amazon

These cooling mats on Amazon are on offer at the moment, so it's a perfect time to buy one - you'll get at least 19% off the price.

The small version costs just £13.77, and the prices go up depending on the size of bed you need, but they're all very cheap if you can catch the discount.

Here are some other tips to keep your dog comfortable and safe in a heatwave

1. Cool water – always and everywhere

Make sure your dog has constant access to fresh, cool water – indoors, outdoors, even in the car. Drop in a couple of ice cubes to keep it cooler for longer, and carry a portable dog water bottle on walks.

2. Freeze some treats

Pop their favourite snacks – like carrots or banana slices – in the freezer, or make DIY dog ice lollies using low-salt stock and a few treats. It’s enrichment and refreshment in one, and most dogs love it.

3. Stick to early or late walks

Avoid walking during the hottest part of the day (typically 11am–3pm). Early mornings and cooler evenings are safest.

4. Set up a breeze zone

Create a cooling corner using a fan or cooling mat indoors. You can even hang a damp towel near a fan for DIY air con. Or try a cooling vest or bandana if your dog tolerates wearing them.

5. Shady chill-outs only

If your dog’s outside, make sure there’s plenty of shade – natural or artificial – and avoid enclosed spaces like greenhouses or sheds. Never leave a dog in a car, even with the windows cracked. It gets deadly, fast.