(From top left clockwise) Fascinator from LK Bennett; dress from Very; heels from Monsoon and dresses from Marks and Spencer | LK Bennett/Very/Monsoon/M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dust off your fascinators! Ascot is in full swing and racegoers are dressed to impress - so we’ve picked out some race-appropriate attire you can buy on the high street.

Marks & Spencer has a great range of dresses to step out in during horse racing season, and this Ombre Slip Dress, which is part of the Sienna Miller collection, is classic, elegant and perfect for summer events. It comes in blue or orange and is £65.

The Ombre Slip Dress (left) and the Printed Midaxi Dress (right) both by M&S | Marks & Spencer

If you’re looking for more of a day dress, then you won’t go wrong with this Printed Midaxi Tea Dress in blue from M&S (£39.50) or this Short Sleeve V Neck Floral Print Column Midaxi Dress from Very (£25.60 down from £40). Dress either of these up with a fascinator and statement handbag, and you’ll be Ascot ready.

Speaking of statement handbags, we love this Fable England Morning Song Kingfisher Mini Teal Tote (£65) and the Mini Blue Alice Tote (£58) is another beautiful option from Fable England.

Fable England Morning Song Kingfisher Mini Teal Tote, £65 | Fable

Next up, it’s fabulous fascinators, and Phase Eight has a great range for every taste and colour scheme.

This Triple Loop Headband is a bargain as it’s been discounted from £39 to £19 - and the neutral hue will compliment most outfits.

Triple Loop Headband | Phase Eight

Or if you really want to make an impact, try something like the Midi Double Twist Disc Fascinator (£75) to stand out from the crowd.

When it comes to bargains - we’ve got you. Check out these gorgeous Petal corsage satin heel sandals in blue, down from £75 to £45 from Monsoon. With chunky heels to help prevent topples at the racecourse, these are perfectly paired with a midi dress

Petal corsage satin heel sandals blue £45.00 Price reduced from£75.00 | Monsoon

If that’s not your thing then how about these LK Bennett Eliana Pink Crinkle Satin Sandals that were literally made for Royal Ascot? They are priced at £329 and described as ‘pretty and playful’ and ‘a contemporary take on a typically vintage style’. Made with an 85mm block heel, they’re super comfortable and will jazz up any outfit.

Eliana Pink Crinkle Satin Sandals | LK Bennett