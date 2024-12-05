eBay is selling Nextbase dash cams at up to half price

This is probably the cheapest way to pick up a branded dash cam | Nextbase

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you're eyeing up a new dash cam this is a deal you won't want to miss - but there is a small catch

Dash cams are becoming an increasingly important tool for any motorist, because they can help you to capture vital evidence if it's ever needed.

That evidence could help you out in a legal battle, or it could help someone else out if they're in an unfortunate position. Or, at the very least, it could just capture something worth sharing on social media.

As a safety net, though, they're invaluable, and some modern dash cams also double as security watchdogs, keeping an eye on your car and reporting back if there's something amiss.

Nextbase has been one of the biggest players in the dash cam market for decades, and one of the cheapest ways to buy any in-car tech has always been on eBay.

But the Nextbase dash cams we've spotted on eBay at the moment are some of the cheapest you'll find anywhere - and there's an important reason for that.

They're part of eBay's Certified Refurbished programme. The auction site allows certain brands to use its platform to sell reconditioned stock - usually customer returns - and these are tested, refurbished, put back to as-new condition, and then resold with a big discount.

Importantly, as part of the eBay agreement, the brands have to offer a 12-month warranty. So you're basically getting a product that will look and feel new, will be guaranteed to work, but at a drastically reduced price.

The 322GW is one of Nextbase's best sellers | Nextbase

Here are some examples. The Nextbase 522GW, one of the latest Quad HD cameras by Nextbase, is usually £169.99 but Nextbase has listed a Certified Refurbished version for just £84.99. And that's before you add a coupon for a further 5% off. Enter the code CRISPY5 at the checkout and it'll cost you just £80.74.

Or there's the twin-camera version of the 522GW, which usually costs £219.99 for £151.95 thanks to a 27% saving and a further 5% discount code.

The cheaper 1080P 322GW has a 29% discount currently, so it's down from £119.99 to £84.95, but if you enter the code CHILLY5 you'll save another 5% and it'll cost you just £80.79.

Another twin-camera dash cam, the 320XR is half price at the moment. Usually £139.99 you can get one for £69.99, or £66.49 if you enter a code.

And the cheapest Nextbase dash cam, the 122, usually costs £59.99 but it's yours for £39.99 if you want a Certified Refurbished version. There's no code with this deal, but it's a 33% saving.

To see the full range of Nextbase dash cams on eBay click here.