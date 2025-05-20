The broadband wars are hotting up this summer

EE has launched an unorthodox offer to tempt people to switch to a cheaper broadband contract

EE is paying people up to £300 to switch to their new ultra fast broadband in an unprecedented deal.

Broadband companies often charge hefty ‘leaving fees’ if you want to cancel your contract before the agreed timeframe.

The broadband provider says it will pay people up to £300 to pay for contract leaving fees to allow people to leave their existing contracts and sign up with EE. It means people with existing contracts with Sky, BT and other broadband providers can move to EE without a big bill.

EE says people who sign up will not need to cancel their existing contract because EE will do it for you when you sign up here.

To tempt people to take the deal EE is offering ultrafast broadband for £29.99 in an introductory offer. The deal is for Full Fibre broadband with speeds of up to 1.6 gigabit per second and EE says 190 devices can be connected and used at the same time at the fastest speeds.

EE broadband also comes with new parental controls that allows you to disconnect devices at certain times through the broadband app.

EE uses BT’s broadband infrastructure and it means if BT broadband is available in your area you will be able to sign up for the EE option.

The EE deal is £1 a month cheaper than Sky’s Full Fibre 500 broadband deal , which has dropped to £31 in an online exclusive offer available here and offers faster speeds than the entry-level EE option. The Sky deal could be a better option for those who want to bundle their broadband with a TV package deal.

Sky has also dropped the price of its TV deals to just £15 for the cheapest option and it includes Netflix in the bundle. You can get that here.

BT itself is selling Full Fibre 100 broadband for £29.99, matching the EE deal. You can sign up for that here.

