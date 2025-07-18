Your millionaire moment starts here – join the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate and dream big tonight. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The EuroMillions jackpot has hit £96m — here’s how to play smarter with 500 entries for just £9 through a trusted syndicate.

The EuroMillions jackpot hits £96 million tonight — and playing solo means you’re up against steep odds. But there’s a smarter way to play: joining a syndicate gives you hundreds of real tickets and a far better shot at a share of Europe’s biggest prize.

Right now through Wowcher, you can join the You Play We Play EuroMillions syndicate and get 500 real EuroMillions lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets for just £9, down from £35. Every entry is an official National Lottery ticket, and all winnings are shared among your 50-player group — massively improving your chances for a fraction of the price.

You’ll also get 500 Millionaires Raffle entries, giving you even more ways to win in tonight’s draw. Syndicate play is the smart choice — multiplying your lines while keeping it affordable, and all managed hassle-free by You Play We Play.

With the EuroMillions jackpot at £96m tonight, this is your chance to play big without breaking the bank — and every ticket helps support good causes through The National Lottery.

This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.

Play Set for Life with 500 lines for steady wins £ 7.50 Buy now Buy now If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws. Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes. At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun. Sign up for your Set for Life syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Canva Play Thunderball with 500 lines for regular wins £ 5.00 Buy now Buy now For those who enjoy regular, smaller wins twice a week, Wowcher’s Thunderball syndicate deal is an excellent choice. You’ll get 500 Thunderball lines in a 50-person syndicate, covering Wednesday and Saturday draws. The Thunderball game offers more modest prizes than Euromillions or Lotto, but the odds of winning something are higher — making it great for regular players who love the buzz of a win. Your 500 official National Lottery lines are fully managed by You Play We Play, so all you have to do is sit back and wait for the results. At just £5, this is the most affordable way to get hundreds of chances at winning. Grab your Thunderball syndicate deal here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133