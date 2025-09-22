Buying into a lottery syndicate gives you hundreds of chances of winning a life-changing prize | SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

Tomorrow’s Euromillions jackpot is a staggering £55 million – and Wowcher is offering 500 syndicate lines for just £9

Tomorrow's Euromillions jackpot is an incredible £55 million. It's an almost unimaginable prize, but somebody could win it if their numbers come up.

However, one in four lottery jackpots are won by syndicates - so although it's possible for one lucky person to win the jackpot alone, it's more likely the phenomenal sum will be shared across a syndicate.

If you fancy increasing your odds at a prize, you could join a syndicate at your workplace, or down the pub, but to really ramp up your chances, you could join a wider online syndicate, like the one offered by You Play We Play.

Increase your odds and save a fortune on tickets by joining a huge online syndicate

And, if you fancied doing that, you'd be daft not to take Wowcher up on an amazing discount - it's the offer of 500 Euromillions lines for just £9.

Not only does it get you 500 syndicate lines, but everyone who buys a Euromillions ticket also gets a Millionaires Raffle Ticket - which gives an extra chance at a huge prize.

If course, if you're in a syndicate, you're only winning a share of the jackpot, not the whole thing, but it does vastly increase your odds of a prize - and it could easily be life-changing, with such a massive jackpot on offer.

You'll also need to pay an admin fee to Wowcher, which is around 99p. But it means that a £35 bundle of Euromillions syndicate lines for around a tenner.

Click here to find out how to buy your voucher and grab 500 lines in the Euromillions.

