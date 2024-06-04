Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island’s Maya Jama once again stole the show in a white crochet mini dress.

Although all eyes should have been on the Love Island contestants in the first episode of the new series, particularly when Joey Essex entered the villa, once again Maya Jama stole the show. She looked incredible in a white crochet mini dress and a custom leather dress and most certainly stole the limelight from the Islanders.

This is not the first time Maya Jama has wowed when it comes to her Love Island outfits. In last year’s show, she opted for some incredible looks. In episode one of the show, she stunned in an eye-catching Balmain blue dress with cutouts and in the first ‘Aftersun’ show of the series, she chose a Jean Paul Gaultier dress from a 1999 collection.

Other highlights include a black figure hugging Nensi Dosaka dress with a cutout section that showcased her abs and who can forget the Love Island show when she presented the post-Casa Amore reunion. She chose a skirt previously worn by Jennifer Lopez, yes you read that correctly, J Lo and wore a Grace Ling white skirt with a white bikini bralette.

Now back to her outfits in last night’s show. Her white crochet mini dress was from Korlekie, a British-Ghanaian fashion brand and is their made to order ‘Otufu’ mini dress, priced at £464 and available to purchase via website. Fans were quick to comment on the dress on Instagram with one commenting: “Amazing just wish I cud afford the dress,” whilst another wrote: “It looks amazing on her. You did really good.”

Maya Jama’s custom leather dress was by fashion designer Genevieve Devine who shared photographs of the dress on her Instagram stories. According to her website, “Genevieve Devine creates garments and jewellery that tease the boundary between fashion and objet d’art. Salvaging and celebrating the past life of found materials, she reformulates them into new articles of fascination with an idiosyncratic approach that combines conceptual reimagining, careful handwork and fine detailing.”

If you love Maya’s Jama white crochet look but are looking for inspiration on the high street, don’t worry because I have found it. I adore this Crochet Knit Cardigan, £35.99, and matching shorts, £29.99, both from Mango.

If you are looking for Maya Jama inspired crochet ideas, River Island have some great items to choose from