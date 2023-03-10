The best flowers to have delivered to make mum’s day this Mother’s Day

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mother’s Day this year falls on 19 March, which is fast approaching. And while if you’re lucky enough to live in close proximity to your mother, you will likely wish to formulate a lovely in-person celebration, a bouquet of flowers is an ideal gift if you are further flung or even as a precursor to taking your Mum out for a good time. (If you live with your mother, may we suggest the tradition of a long lie-in, breakfast in bed, and a bunch of flowers has stood the test of time for a good reason?)

The options for flowers you can order online are wide and a little overwhelming - but don’t fear, we’re here to advise the best of the bunch (ahem). From inexpensive options, to flashy, maximalist delights, demure and tradition to ecofriendly, these are the bouquets that truly stand out from reputable UK brands - including next-day delivery options.

The official flower of Mother’s Day

We think there’s a perfect bouquet for every mother, depending on their tastes, but if you love to cleave to tradition, then carnations have long been associated with Mother’s Day. There is a story - yes, apocraphyl, but still pretty - of pink carnations sprouting from the Virgin Mary’s tears over the death of Jesus. While that’s a curious reason to select a specific bloom, carnations are gorgeous and make a lovely choice.

Prefer some luscious roses, or the elegance of orchids? The cheerful spray of baby’s breath, or something more herbaceous? Read on - we have it covered.

The Sunniva £ 55.00 Buy now Buy now Bloom and Wild are our go-to for floral deliviries, for a simple reason - their flowers are gorgeous. They’re fancier than a supermarket bouquet, which is ideal for making a mother feel pampered, and they arrive in bud, which means if you give them a mere second’s care they’ll last for up to four weeks (I have never encountered a supermarket bouquet that lasts more than two or three days). Mother’s Day always falls three weeks before Easter in the UK, meaning it hints at spring - and this bold, declarative bunch will bring it into her house early. With 29 stems including cheering sunflowers and colourful roses, The Sunniva is ideal if you’re after a show-stopping bouquet to transform her living room into a floral haven.

Marks and Spencers Thinking of You Rose Best For a long-lasting option £ 25.00 Buy now Buy now Good ol’ M&S hit the mark again if you want to offer something sustainable for your mother - this is a potted rose, so there’s no moment where your mum has to throw out desultory, wilted flowers down the line. Instead, she can tend this little bushel to full bloom. Not for all mums - if she doesn’t have green thumbs, stick to something already flowering - but this is a great option if you want to gift her something that will last.

Arena Scented Double Lilies Best For spectacular scent £ 40.00 Buy now Buy now Lilies are an elegant, sophisiticated choice - they look spectacular. Better yet, they symbolise love, admiration, compassion and femininity - ideal for a beloved mum. These lilies come replete with that gorgeous scent, a bright, beautiful bouquet of raspberry blooms to cheer any room. Pollen free - ideal for a mum with allergies, or if you have pets in the house, with next-day delivery if you order before 9pm. Vase comes separately.

Purple Paradise from Moyses Best For optional add-ons £ 80.00 Buy now Buy now Moyses always offers reliable flowers, and this so-called ‘purple paradise’ is no exception - deeply coloured purple hydrangeas and hot pink roses make a fabulous statement. But we love these in particular for how customisable they are - you can plump for regular, large or deluxe, and pop in thoughtful extras such as chocolate, a vase - even a lush bottle of champagne. With same day deliveries within London or next day delivery across the rest of the UK.

Bloom and Wild The Little Bright Blooms Best For letterbox flowers £ 19.00 Buy now Buy now We’ve already sung the praises of Bloom and Wild for their excellent selection and long-lasting flowers, but we want to call attention to these as an option that is more affordable than the Sunniva, and also arrive in letterbox-friendly form - perfect if you don’t know when Mum is going to be home. It comes with flower-arranging tips and food to keep them fresh. Order before 10pm and they will arrive next day, Royal Mail tracked with free delivery. They’re dead cute, too.

Luxury Mother’s Day Bright Bouquet - Interflora Best For sending flowers internationally £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now We’ve never had a bad experience with Interflora, who utilise local florists across the UK to create and send out their blooms, and are reliably prompt and gorgeous. Best for mother’s day - if your mum is abroad, you can easily order flowers to be sent to a different country online, no muss, no fuss, replete with thoughtful card. We love these - bright, beautiful, and in bud for longevity.

Purity Flowers from Appleyard Flowers Best For elegant understatement £ 54.99 Buy now Buy now ‘Purity’ is a curious name for a bunch of flowers, but if we park that concern, these are really gorgeous. If your mother likes elegance and understatement, this pale bouquet will bring her joy. In creams and whites, it has roses, baby’s breath, dainty pom pom chrysanthemums, germini, and fragrant freesia. You can choose from a variety of delivery options - from standard delivery to guaranteed by 1PM. But please note - this isn’t a safe bouquet if you have cats or dogs padding around, thanks to the chrysanthemums.

Pink Orchidea Best For exotic, long-lasting flowers £ 90.00 Buy now Buy now Orchids are gorgeous and unique, as you well know, but they’re also pleasingly long-lasting - tend to them carefully and you’ll have a spectacular bloom for up to 45 days. These stems arrive in recycled materials with a bag of nutrients to keep them thriving, in a gorgeous glass bowl. Pricey, yes, but a proper stand-out choice.