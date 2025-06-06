Ninja's Double Stack XL has only dipped below £200 once, when it was briefly discounted to £198 earlier this year | Amazon

We’ve checked the price trackers and there has never been such a big discount on Ninja’s flagship air fryer

We weren't expecting this to happen outside Black Friday, and there's still at least a month to go for Amazon's summer Big Deal Days, but an incredible 31% has been knocked off Ninja's flagship air fryer.

It's the Double Stack, which launched to much fanfare last year, and it's spawned a whole new era of innovation in air fryer design.

The brand basically turned the air fryer layout on its head, by taking a conventional double-drawer design and making it vertical. It saves space, cooks in four layers, and can feed a whole family in record time.

When it launched the order books filled up immediately, and it still sells in huge numbers now, so it's rare to see the price of the Double Stack XL dip below the £200 mark - but it's happened this week. It's a frankly remarkable £186.10.

The only colour option to get this 31% discount is the grey one, sadly the attractive black and copper design is more expensive still, but there's a way to get an even cheaper Double Stack.

If you can live without the XL version, which has a 9.5-litre capacity, and if you choose the smaller standard version with a 7.6-litre capacity in black, it's £181.76 - which is an absolute bargain for one of the most sought-after air fryers that's ever been produced.

These are deals direct from Ninja, sold through Amazon, so we don't know how long they'll last, but it's a huge saving and we might not see the prices dip this low again until at least Black Friday in November.