Regatta’s mid-season sale is packed with huge discounts on men’s jackets, fleeces, and waterproofs — and members save even more

Autumn is a great time to give your cold-weather wardrobe a bit of a rethink. Stocking up on warm fleece layers, waterproof jackets, and sturdy footwear is worth doing before winter sets in.

And, handily, Autumn is also a great time for sales. Which is why we've been looking at what outdoor brand Regatta has to offer in its mid-season sale.

The brand says on its website that you can save up to 50% on menswear in the sale, but we've found savings of up to 80% - so it's worth shopping around.

This water repellent down jacket is just £30 in the sale | Regatta

What's more, if you sign up to become a member - which is free - you can save an extra 20%, and get free standard delivery, among a few other perks.

Highlights I've seen in the Men's sale include the Dalent Insulated Hooded Jacket, which comes in two bright colours and has down insulation wrapped in a lightweight, water-repellent fabric.

It normally costs £100, but you can get one for £30 in the sale. Yes, that's right, a technical down jacket for £30.

The Branleigh Fleece is an astonishing £14 | Regatta

There's also a waterproof Packaway Jacket in the 70% bargain bin, in 12 colours, aimed at people who want a sturdy technical layer for outdoor adventures.

Normally costing £70, you can get one for £21 if you catch the sale.

One of the most intriguing bargains, though, is the Men's Branleigh Full Zip Fleece. This warm high-pile layer normally costs £70, but you can get one for an amazing £14. It's the top seller on the Regatta website, though, so be quick if you want to catch it before it sells out.

The sale also includes waterproof changing robes, trousers, footwear, hats, and accessories. Click here to go directly to the men's sale page.

