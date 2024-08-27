Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazon Gaming Week is almost over, but deals are still up for grabs.

Over £100 savings on a pro-style controller for PS5 and PC.

But shoppers have to act quick to avoid missing out.

Amazon has slashed the price on a high tech controller for PlayStation 5 and PC gamers. It is part of the online retailer’s Gaming Week deals and shoppers only have limited hours to take advantage of it.

Some incredible deals have been on offer since the sale started last week, but it will come to an end on Wednesday (28 August). It has included huge savings on an arcade cabinet featuring three classic Star Wars games - making them available at home for the first time.

PlayStation and Nintendo Switch games have seen prices slashed, including on the kids’ favourite Bluey game - just in time for a back-to-school gift, if you are so inclined. There are also great deals on PC towers, gaming laptops and other accessories.

But one of the best deals you can grab currently is on the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller, which has over £100 in savings. Here’s all you need to know:

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Price: £139.30

Recommendation score: 4.69

If you are looking to take your gaming performance on PS5 and PC to the next-level, then it might be time to consider a pro-style controller like this offering from Razer. It promises low-latency, gaming grade performance, so you can keep up with the best in competitive play.

The controller comes with Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons, which have tactile feedback and distance for quicker button presses. It also features HyperTrigger for quickfire execution in FPS games so you will always be first to fire with triggers that can switch from measured, full-range pulls to lightning-quick clicks - it will feel like gaming with a mouse.

For players who are really into fighting games, the controller has an 8-Way Microswitch D-Pad that promises quick and precise controls. And if you are into customising your game experience, it features six buttons that can be remapped and interchangeable thumbsticks for customised layouts and control.

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for greater personalisation. Win with style as you choose from over 16.8 million colours and a suite of effects via the Razer Controller app for iOS and Android.

In a review, one Amazon shopper wrote: “I’ve gone through a lot of controllers in my time, but this is by far my favourite. I like the weight of it, the customisable buttons, the grips on it and how comfortable it feels. Plus the rgb lighting is mega.”

You can pick up the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller with over £100 off the usual price tag in Amazon’s Gaming Week deal here. Our recommendation matrix gave it a score of 4.69.

What is the best deal you have ever picked up in an Amazon sale? Share your experiences with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].