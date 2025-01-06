The Royal Mint has launched a new £1,000 coin - and you won't believe how much it costs

The £1,000 coin is made from solid fine gold | Royal Mint

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield drools over some of the most exclusive coins on the Royal Mint website - and picks out some of the cheapest

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's one of the most exclusive coins ever made by the Royal Mint, with just eight coins crafted in immaculate detail from one kilogram of solid gold.

It features artwork by Chris Costello, depicting the Lunar Year of the Snake, and it measures 10cm across.

The coin even comes in a free presentation box, and that's a good job - because if you'd like one as a keepsake, it'll cost you £90,585.

The presentation box is included in the £90,000 price | Royal Mint

If that sounds a bit too expensive for you, the good news is, there are plenty of cheaper options on the Royal Mint's website.

For example, you could buy a 2025 silver penny in a presentation card marking the birth of a new baby for £22.

Would you rather have a £200 coin with a James Bond theme? It's only £6,420 | Royal Mint

And uncirculated limited-edition £2 coins in presentation packs start at £17.50.

The themes adopted by the Royal Mint for their special coins also include popular film and TV characters.

Commemorative 50p pieces cost just £4.50 | Royal Mint

Among the cheapest special-edition coins available on the Royal Mint website are from the Animals on Coins collection, with sixpences, shillings, pennies, and other denominations minted on to classic coins, in presentation packs, starting at £10.

Some of these coins will make unique or interesting gifts, while others are pitched at serious investors.

But can you imagine walking up to a counter at your local corner shop and paying for a Snickers bar with a £1,000 coin? It's possible. But perhaps not an especially good idea.