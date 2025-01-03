Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you covet everything Claudia Winkleman wears in The Traitors but lack the funds to purchase her entire wardrobe - these five affordable items will create you a capsule wardrove fit for the Scottish Highlands.

Reality TV show, The Traitors, has proved to be a massive hit with the castle gossip, daily challenges and round table, all keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. However, very often, the star stealing the show is Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe.

The presenter has managed to make comfy and cosy, chic, and we all want to emulate her style. Sadly, with budgets tight - particularly after the spenny Christmas season - we can’t all afford to splash out on a whole new wardrobe fit for the Scottish Highlands.

Fear not. I have whittled the selection down to a capsule collection of just five items which, when mixed and matched with other items you may have in your wardrobe - skinny jeans are your friend here - you can have a new outfit for every episode, completely in keeping with Claudia’s signature look.

So, read on to find out which items you need to add to your collection to ensure you are a true faithful to The Traitors aesthetic.

Chunky knit

The chunky jumper has to be top on your list of purchases. Perfect for the cold snap we are currently experiencing and totally nailing The Traitors fashion vibe. We could totally see Claudia in this Merino Wool Blend Cable Knit Jumper from M&S - the textured pattern is a dead ringer for the green knit from Japanese brand Kapital that Claud actually wore on the show but hundreds of pounds cheaper at just £89 down from £159 in the sale.

Tweed jacket

Really sealing the deal on the country look Claudia has championed on The Traitors is the tweed jacket. Joules, unsurprisingly, has nailed it with their Hackmore Check Relaxed Fit Wool Blend Tweed Blazer which has enough room to fit the aforementioned chunky jumper underneath. You can grab yours at the Joules website for £149.

Velvet jacket

Already a standout piece worn in series three is Claudia’s black velvet jacket. While it can be styled with a more formal outfit, it can also be dressed down adding a touch of glamour to a jeans and t-shirt ensemble. The Black Velvet Double Breasted Blazer from Roman is just the ticket at £65 and will quickly become a favourite in your Traitors collection.

Ruffle shirt

Claudia paired her velvet jacket with a ruffle shirt adding a little drama at the neckline and cuffs. Again, this is a great item for dressing up or down and H&M’s Flounce-trimmed tie-neck blouse is a bargain at £32 down from £44.99.

Biker boots

To complete any look, you’re going to need a pair of chunky boots taking the traditional garments and giving them a more edgy look. If you’re anything like me, you could happily purchase every single style of boot worn by Claudia on The Traitors (I mean, you really can’t have enough boots in your wardrobe) but the Addilyn chunky chelsea boots in black from Schuh are just too good a deal to refuse, now £26.99 down from £50.

It would, of course, be just perfect to recreate each individual outfit sported by the lovely Claudia on every season of the Traitors but for those of us who haven’t just won the lottery, these five classic piece will add a touch of Claud to any outfit and will easily mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe. Skinny jeans at the ready…