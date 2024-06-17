New Look's Summer outfit has been trending | New Look

Latest beachwear from New Look attracting shoppers is a playsuit after Michelle Keegan and Denise Van Outen spotted wearing the fashion

A striking Summer playsuit and sliders from New Look has been flying off the shelves as one of the celebrity fashion trends of the year. Denise Van Outen and Michelle Keegan are among fans of a sassy playsuit that accentuate toned legs.

Van Outen was seen at a beach party in Ibiza partying in a flirty glittering playsuit at the weekend while Keegan has long been a fan of the look poolside at her £3.5million mansion with Mark Wright. The all-in-one playsuits have fast become one of the must-have items to pack for a beach holiday.

That’s been reconfirmed as shoppers rush to buy New Look’s black monochrome tie-shoulder beach playsuit. During the weekend, it was one of the most viewed and bought items on its website with around 100 sold within hours.

New Look paired it with cream leather-look buckle strap footbed sliders, which also trended at the same time. Over 140 pairs have been sold within days.

The simple but striking playsuit is in classic two-tone colours of black and white. It can be worn for a day trip to the beach or sophisticated for an evening at a cocktail bar when paired with heels.

As temperatures soar on vacation, the tie-shoulder beach playsuit costing £15.99, is made for the heat as it is sleeveless with a low V neck and created with lightweight material. It also accentuates the waist with an elasticated, detachable tie belt.

It’s the tie straps on the shoulders that have been catching the eye of Summer shoppers. They give the playsuit a distinctive twist that will stand out at any beach resort.

New Look described the outfit as “holiday ready”, adding “pack this playful monochrome playsuit in your suitcase for a comfortable, yet stylish cover up. It’s designed to be worn on the beach.”

Even more appealing is that the playsuit is machine washable as it is made from polyester. It comes in small, medium and large sizes.

When it comes to the shoes, the cream leather-look buckle strap footbed sliders cost £15.99 and are available in women’s sizes from three to nine. They have already attracted five star reviews.

Also available in black, New Look called the open-toe sandals a “sunny-day staple”. “These sliders are designed with practical comfort features that will make hitting those daily steps a breeze.”

Stelka from South Wales loved the sliders and said: “Fabulously stylish and affordable sliders. Really comfortable and shaped to your foot but best bit is my feet can breathe in these, not sweat.”

Jean from Scotland gave a glowing review declaring: “Love these sandals. Bought these sliders to replace a similar pair I’d previously bought from New Look and had loved and worn to death. I’m delighted to say that they are just as comfortable as my old ones and will go with so many summer outfits.”