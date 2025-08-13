New York City is a dream Christmas destination - and you could fly there for just £99 | DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

This mystery holiday offer could take you to Lapland, New York or Rome for just £99 per person, hotel included

Imagine doing your Christmas shopping in Dubai this year. Or touring the festive markets in Lapland. Or seeing the bright lights twinkling in Chicago. You could be flying to any one of these countries for just £99 if you get a bit of luck on a mystery holiday deal from Wowcher.

Two people will fly to one of a selection of incredible destinations for less than £100 each, and these could include New York, Washington, Toronto, Finland, Italy, Iceland, Copenhagen, Bruges, or Rome.

The only catch is you won't know which place you're going to until you get your email with the flight instructions.

Not that it really adds any jeopardy, because you're still going away and you're still getting at least three-star accommodation included, but you could end up touring a Christmas market in Amsterdam, or you could be soaking up the festive spirit in Disneyland Paris. It's a surprise.

The deal, on Wowcher, includes a direct flight to one of 100 worldwide destinations, and a hotel stay with a private room and en-suite. It's a deal for two people, so you have to buy two tickets at £99.

You also need to buy the voucher before the end of August. Once you choose your airport region and travel date, your destination will be revealed by the operator Travelodeal and the suspense is over.

It's a fascinating way of guaranteeing yourself a really cheap Christmas break, and injecting a bit of mystery and spontaneity into your travel plans.

