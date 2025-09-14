Below-par Potton United comfortably beaten by Kings Langley

Potton United weren't at their best during a 3-0 defeat to Kings Langley

Potton did not play as well as their last two league matches when they collected their first points of the season—the cause was not helped by conceding a goal in the third minute against a fast and strong Kings Langley side.

In a quick attack by Kings Langley Peterson saw his shot well saved by Sam Galatis but the ball rebounded to Collier who put the ball in the net in the 3rd minute. Kings Langley continued to press with Collier shooting wide Harvey Vegh was fouled just outside the penalty area but Jack Moriarty’s kick went over the cross bar.

In the 16th minute Turner made a good run down the left before cutting in and firing an unstoppable shot into the corner of the goal. Galatis saved a header from Fitzgerald. At the other end Cole Butler made a good run before passing to Devonte Simms who fired over the bar. Towards the interval Toiny-Pendred shot wide, Collier hit the cross bar and then shot wide.

Potton made three substitutions at half time and although they came more into the match they did not really test the keeper. Galatis saved from Toiny-Pendred and Dudley saw his shot deflected for a corner. From a corner Toiny-Pendred saw his shot saved. From a throw in Cameron Watson saw his headed saved. In a quick counter attack Collier hit the post. Potton did have a good passing movement that ended with Vegh shooting wide. In the 2nd minute od added time following a Kings Langley corner the ball fell to an unmarked Ovington who had the easy job of putting the ball in the net from close range for goal number three.

Unfortunately not much more to report because on the day Potton were beaten by the better team.

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Toby Gibbs (Ryan Lamond), Matt Gilbert, Harvey Vegh, Ben Holmes, Cameron Watson, Cole Butler, Eddie Connolly, (Reece Crowter) Devonte Simms (Spencer O’Leary) Jack Moriarty (Harley Fonti), Kutis Alleyne (Alex Georgiou)

Up next for Potton is the Second Round Qualifying of the FA Izusu Vase on Saturday 20 September, when Hutton from the Thurlow Nunn Division South are the visitrs to The Hutchinson Hollow.