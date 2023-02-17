Biggleswade & Royston Ladies step up to compete with league leaders

Scrum half Katy Miller launches a Big/Roy attack (Photo by David Kay)

Biggleswade & Royston Ladies 5-29 Buckingham Ladies

Biggleswade & Royston Ladies welcomed league leaders Peterborough Ladies to Langford Road on Sunday.

After an enforced break of just under a month - due to frozen pitches and another match being rearranged for the second time - Big/Roy knew their second ever game as a joint team was going to be tough.

Peterborough had so far only let in one try all season (to second place Milton Keynes Ladies), and looked like following the form book as they scored four tries in the first 25 minutes of the match, working the ball out wide after sucking players in with strong forward phases.

Big/Roy weren’t making it easy, though. Although Borough had the majority of possession and territory, some valiant defensive work and tackling from the home side meant the visitors had to work hard for their points. Big/Roy showed huge resilience, refusing to let the early scores intimidate them, and finished the half pressing up and starting to turn the tide.

They came out all guns blazing in the second half. After the game, Peterborough’s coach asked what was added to Big/Roy’s water bottles during the break. For the best part of 30 minutes Big/Roy played in their opponents’ half, winning more of the breakdown, and when Borough did get possession, getting up and at them with a strong defensive press to force handling errors.

Some slick training ground moves from the backs, themselves under pressure, saw Big/Roy gain big yards, first across one side of the pitch and then the other.

Big/Roy deserved a score, and it finally came with a quick-thinking interception from Maddy, who used her pace to outsprint the speedy Borough players, running in from 40 metres out.

With five minutes to go, Borough were desperate not to be held to nil in the second half, and piled on the pressure, pinning Big/Roy in their ’22. The visitors finally broke through, despite the home team's huge defensive efforts.

Borough’s celebrations showed how hard they’d been made to work for the try. Holding them to 5-5 in the second half was a real achievement for Big/Roy.

Thanks to Peterborough Ladies for a great match, payed hard, but in good spirits.

Back of the Match was Suzi WennForward of the Match was Helen WhittonPlayer of the Match was Christine Read